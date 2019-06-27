Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone in Yemen

27 June 2019 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Wednesday the interception of a drone heading towards Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coalition spokesperson Tuki Al Maliki highlighted in a statement on Saudi Press Agency that the drone was intercepted in northern Sanaa in Yemen on Wednesday evening.

He noted that the Houthi militias continue to launch drones to carry out their aggressive acts by targeting civilians and civilian sites in Saudi Arabia, but fail to reach their targets.

He said that coalition would take the required deterrent steps to stop the hostilities of Houthis as per the international law.

