Blast kills three in Syria's Sweida

4 July 2019 00:18 (UTC+04:00)

A rigged motorcycle exploded in Syria’s Sweida city, which the government controls, killing three people and injuring seven others on Wednesday night, an official there said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The situation is stable after the incident, and life is going on as normal,” Amer al-Eshi, the governor of Sweida province in the southwest, told Syrian state TV.

He said security forces would investigate the blast which hit a crowded street, describing it as as a “terrorist act” without giving further details.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Five settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day
World 2 July 02:41
Rocket attack on Damascus, Homs outskirts carried out by Israeli Forces
Arab World 1 July 08:06
Turkey says observation post in Syria's Idlib attacked, no casualties
Turkey 30 June 01:54
Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kills soldier: ministry
Turkey 28 June 01:07
Vienna 'gas explosion': 12 injured - two seriously - after blast blows hole in building
Europe 27 June 02:29
Qatar donates 4 mln USD to UNHCR for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Arab World 26 June 18:26
Latest
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Live Life” exhibition (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 23:07
Sudan opposition ready to discuss sovereign council leadership with military rulers
Other News 3 July 23:05
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children’s home No1 (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:01
Iran may sell its oil online, says expert
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:57
Azerbaijani MFA: Requiring additional security in 43rd UNESCO session in Baku is nothing but excuse to avoid participation
Politics 3 July 20:52
Gazprom signs five-year contract with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:36
Azerbaijani Parliament clarifies reports about convening urgent special session
Politics 3 July 20:30