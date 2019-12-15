Libyan Embassy in Cairo suspends work for security reasons

The Libyan embassy in Egypt suspended its work starting 15 December, citing security reasons, after Egypt's parliamentary speaker Ali Abdel-Aal said that Cairo considered the eastern-based Libyan administration to be the sole source of legitimacy in the war-torn country, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Libyan embassy in Cairo announces to Libyan citizens and the Libyan diaspora in the sister Arab Republic of Egypt that it has suspended its work for security reasons beginning on December 15 until further notice", the diplomatic mission said in a statement released on its Facebook page on 14 December.

On 14 December, following the statement by the Egyptian speaker, Libya’s High Council of State advising the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) slammed Cairo for denying it recognition in favour of its eastern-based rival.

The statement was made in the wake of the recent call by Germany, France and Italy for a halt in hostilities in Libya and a return to negotiations under UN auspices. The countries reaffirmed on 13 December their support for the UN and its special envoy, Ghassan Salame, and stressed that long-term peace in Libya is possible only with a political settlement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news