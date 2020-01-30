US working with Baghdad to deploy patriots in Iraq

30 January 2020 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The US is working on delivering Patriot missile systems to Iraq in the wake of Iran's ballistic missile attack, but needs "permission" from the Iraqi government to do so, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley confirmed that the US was "working with the Iraqi government" on the issue, but said that "the mechanics of it all" still need to be worked out.

That process is "ongoing," Milley said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 21:52
Georgia, Azerbaijan offer US opportunity to learn about infrastructure development projects
Business 17:56
Georgia reduces export to US
Business 29 January 12:43
Sanctions impeding Iran’s receiving gas, electricity export revenues from Iraq
Oil&Gas 29 January 11:14
Number of US troops with traumatic brain injuries from Iran missile attack increases to 50
US 29 January 06:25
US stops weapons delivery to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad
US 28 January 07:02
Latest
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 21:52
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics
Business 21:21
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:05
Azerbaijani SAB company to produce new types of sausages
Business 21:00
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry placing mid-term bonds on Baku Stock Exchange’s auction
Finance 20:55
Azerbaijan sees increase in individual bank deposits
Finance 20:49
Money supply expanding in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:06
Exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets opens at UNESCO's Headquarters (PHOTO)
Society 19:48
Azerbaijani SAB company to increase dairy production volumes
Business 19:46