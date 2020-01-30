US working with Baghdad to deploy patriots in Iraq

The US is working on delivering Patriot missile systems to Iraq in the wake of Iran's ballistic missile attack, but needs "permission" from the Iraqi government to do so, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley confirmed that the US was "working with the Iraqi government" on the issue, but said that "the mechanics of it all" still need to be worked out.

That process is "ongoing," Milley said.

