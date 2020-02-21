Kuwait Airways says suspends flights to Iran over outbreak of new coronavirus

Kuwait Airways said it had suspended flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the Iranian city of Qom, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“All flights to Iran have been suspended starting from today, until further notification in line with a recommendation of the Healthcare Ministry and civil aviation department over the confirmed cases of the new coronavirus”, the airline wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

The airline’s decision followed the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry’s recommendation for the country’s citizens to refrain from visiting Qom. All the people, who will arrive from Qom to Kuwait, will be quarantined.

On Wednesday, media reported that two Iranian residents of Qom had died in Iran of the coronavirus. A member of the National Committee on Infection Diseases at the Iranian Health Ministry, Masoud Mardani, said that they had not had any contact with Chinese citizens or people who had visited China. Moreover, Iran confirmed three more cases of coronavirus in Qom and Arak, adding that 19 people were currently being tested for the virus.