Oman announces 22 new cases of coronavirus, 131 in total

The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Friday that it recorded 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 131, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, all the 22 cases are Omanis, eight of whom are related to travel and 10 are contacts with previous cases.

The other four cases are under epidemiological investigation.

A total of 23 patients have recovered, the statement noted.