Palestine extends state of emergency amid coronavirus spread
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas agreed on Monday night to extend the state of emergency for the third consecutive month in the Palestinian territories amid the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Abbas extended the state of emergency in Palestine until June 5 following the recommendation of Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye.
The number of cases infected with COVID-19 in Palestine since March 5 has reached 532.
