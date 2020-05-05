Lebanon set to extend coronavirus shutdown until May 24

Lebanon’s supreme defence council will advise the government to extend a shutdown to curb the spread of coronavirus by two weeks until May 24, a security source said after the council convened on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A decision is expected at a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.

Lebanon has recorded 740 cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 deaths. The government has started to ease some restrictions, this week allowing restaurants to open but at only 30% of their capacity.