Lebanese environment minister submits resignation following Beirut's blasts
Lebanese environment minister submitted on Sunday his resignation following Beirut's blasts, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Demianos Kattar's resignation comes following the resignation of Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad earlier in the day.
A number of MPs also submitted their resignations a day earlier due to the explosions that hit Lebanon and destroyed a big part of the city.
