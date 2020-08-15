Saudi Arabia registers 1,413 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia registered on Saturday 1,413 new coronavirus cases, increasing the accumulated infections to 297,315, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the total, there are 29,459 active cases, including 1,766 individuals at the intensive care units, the Health Ministry tweeted.

The recoveries rose to 264,487 with the reporting of 1,528 newly recovered cases.

The death toll reached 3,369 with the registration of 31 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.