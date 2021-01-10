Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights

Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16. It said the flights would be with wide-body planes including the Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8 and Airbus A350.

“We also look forward to resuming a strong relationship with our trade and cargo partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the major airports in the country,” the airline added on Twitter.

Saudi Airlines (Saudia) also tweeted that it too would resume flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha from Monday.