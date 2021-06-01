Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout to 12–15-year-olds
Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds, The government media office said on Twitter on Tuesday,Trend reports citing Alarabiya news.
The Reuters COVID-19 tracker shows that the UAE has among the world’s highest immunization rates, with about two thirds of its population having taken two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtTech, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines.
