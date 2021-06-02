Iraq reports 5 cases of black fungus

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday the first five cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus, and the first related death in a southern province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

These cases were discovered in the southern province of Dhi Qar, spokesman of the ministry, Sayf al-Badr, told Xinhua, adding that these new cases are not worrisome.

He noted the black fungus is not directly related to the COVID-19 infection, but a fungal infection that mainly affects people with weakened immunity due to other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Meanwhile, Iraq reported 4,170 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, raising the total nationwide tally to 1,205,522, said a statement by the health ministry.

The ministry also reported 30 new deaths, raising the death toll from the virus to 16,405, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,343 to 1,120,799.