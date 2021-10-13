Etihad raises $1.2 bln in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in aviation

Etihad Airways has raised $1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation, the company said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Etihad Airways selected HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the strategic partners and financiers for this transaction. HSBC and FAB acted as joint ESG structuring banks, joint ESG coordinators, joint bookrunner and mandated lead arranger. FAB also acted as facility agent.