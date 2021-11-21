Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached
Sudan’s military will reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after an agreement is reached, the head of the Umma party told Reuters, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President (UPDATE)
Latest
World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast
Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting sports events - Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of applications received from companies to participate in restoration of liberated territories (Exclusive) (VIDEO)