Arab Coalition strikes kill 90 Houthi ‘terrorists’ in Marib

The Arab Coalition has conducted 27 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Marib to combat the Iran-backed Houthi militia, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The strikes killed 90 “terrorists” and destroyed 13 “military vehicles,” SPA reported on Saturday.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthi militia attack on the UAE and the continued attempts on Saudi Arabia have attracted global outcry.

The UAE attack was reportedly a first of its kind, leading to condemnations of the Houthi group’s actions from all major world leaders.

UAE’s Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the country’s president, is among many of the local officials who are in conversation with global representatives to find a solution to the Iran-backed issue.

Gargash said that the UAE has a “legal and moral right” to defend itself against terrorist acts by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia during a call with Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen.

The UAE official also met with the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking where he reiterated the need for “appropriate international pressure” which may help reach a ceasefire agreement and aid in finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

However, on January 26, forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government swept through a strategic central province, forcing Houthi fighters out of its second largest district, reported The Associated Press.

More recently, on January 29, the Giants Brigades, which are supported by the UAE, said it had begun repositioning its forces after pushing the Houthis back from oil-rich Shabwa province and stopping short of launching a northward offensive towards the strategically vital city of Marib, according to an AFP report.

The Iran-backed militia frequently target civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.