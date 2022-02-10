Libyan PM survives assassination attempt unharmed

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah escaped unharmed when shots hit his car early on Thursday, a source close to him said, calling it a clear assassination attempt, amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The source, who sought anonymity, said Dbeibah had been returning home when shots were fired from another vehicle that fled, and the incident had been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation.

Such an attempt, if confirmed, would aggravate the crisis over control of Libya, where Dbeibah has said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.