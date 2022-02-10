Libyan PM survives assassination attempt unharmed
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah escaped unharmed when shots hit his car early on Thursday, a source close to him said, calling it a clear assassination attempt, amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The source, who sought anonymity, said Dbeibah had been returning home when shots were fired from another vehicle that fled, and the incident had been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation.
Such an attempt, if confirmed, would aggravate the crisis over control of Libya, where Dbeibah has said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO