Morocco seizes 1.5 tonnes of cannabis

Moroccan Navy has seized 1.5 tonnes of cannabis off the northwestern city of Tangier, state news agency MAP reported Saturday, citing a military source, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Navy's coastguard foiled the smuggling attempt of a boat on Friday during a patrol, and handed the illegal substance over to the Royal Gendarmerie under the procedure, MAP said.

Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of cannabis resin, despite a decade of efforts to wipe out marijuana farming, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.