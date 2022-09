Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appoints Crown Prince as Kingdom's Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will become the Kingdom’s Prime Minister and Prince Khalid bin Salman will become Defense Minister amidst a cabinet reshuffle ordered by King Salman, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday citing a royal decree, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The cabinet reshuffle also saw the appointment of Yousef bin Abdullah bin Muhammad al-Bunyan as Minister of Education.

The ministers keeping their positions unchanged are Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Minister of Energy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih as Minister of Investment, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz as Minister of Interior, Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jadaan as Minister of Finance.

Also keeping their ministerial titles are Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz as Minister of the National Guard, Walid al-Samaani as Minister of Justice, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh as Minister of Islamic affairs, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan as Minister of Culture, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal as Minister of Sports, Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah as Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi as Minister of Commerce.

In addition, Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef as Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ahmed al-Khateeb as Minister of Tourism, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim as Minister of Economy and Planning, and Fahd bin Abdulrahman al-Jalajel as Minister of Health.