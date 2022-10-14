Iraqi parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid as new Iraqi president

Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president of Iraq, marking a crucial step toward forming a new government for the country, the parliament said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Rashid received 162 votes in the second round of voting, defeating Barham Salih who gained 99 votes, while eight votes were considered invalid, according to the media office of the parliament.

In the first round of voting, none of the 39 presidential candidates garnered two-thirds of the votes of the total 329 parliament members, but Rashid got 156 votes and Salih came in second with 99 votes.

According to the Iraqi constitution, the president-elect needs to gather at least two-thirds of the votes of the 329 parliament members. Failing that, the two candidates with the highest number of votes shall compete with each other in a second round, and the one receiving the majority of votes shall be declared the president of Iraq.

The newly-elected Rashid was later sworn in as the President of Iraq, the fifth president of the country since 2003.

After the parliament session, Rashid tasked Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani with forming a new government as al-Sudani was nominated by the Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary alliance and an umbrella group of Shiite parliamentary parties.

Al-Sudani, now as the prime minister-designate, will have 30 days to form the new government, according to the constitution.