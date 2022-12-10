Saudi Arabia does not believe in choosing between one partner and another: FM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that the Kingdom does not believe in polarization or choosing between one partner and another, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Speaking following the China-Arab and China-Gulf summits held in Riyadh in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the FM said cooperating with a country the size of China will help confront challenges.

Noting that the Kingdom is “open to everyone,” Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia believes in cooperation “with everyone” to achieve mutual interests.

“We [have] strategic partnerships with [many] countries including the US, India and China,” he said, adding that cooperating with the world’s number two economy is necessary, however this doesn’t mean not cooperating with the world’s number one economy.

Prince Faisal also said that competition is positive while polarization is not.

“We do not believe in in polarization or selecting between one partner and another,” he said, reiterating that the Kingdom will continue to set its policies “based on its own interests.”

“The Kingdom’s economy is rapidly growing, and we need all partners.”

“We have mutual interests with [both] the US and China, and we will continue to work to achieve them,” he added.