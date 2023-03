At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a horrific bus crash southwest of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The passenger bus crashed into a bridge on Monday, overturned, and caught fire, killing 20 and injuring 29.

The accident, which occurred as a result of a brake failure, took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha.

The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.