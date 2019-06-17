Hundreds of demonstrators in Hong Kong continue to block roads around legislature and government headquarters

17 June 2019 06:40 (UTC+04:00)

Hundreds of protesters blocking the major access roads to the city’s legislature and the government headquarters in Admiralty have been urged by police to leave and clear their barricades, the morning after a mass rally calling on the city’s leader to fully withdraw the controversial extradition bill, Trend reports citing South China Morning Post.

“All citizens please return to the pavement as soon as possible. It’s Monday. Most other citizens are trying to use this road to go to work and school,” a policeman said through a loudspeaker at Tim Mei Avenue.

It was an appeal, not a clearance order, the police emphasised.

The speaker urged the protesters to have breakfast before coming back to voice their concerns. “I’m not asking you to leave, but please return to the pavement,” said the officer. The protesters, many wearing helmets and goggles, refused to leave.

