A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Yongsheng County in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 8:23 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter was monitored at 26.16 degrees north latitude and 100.62 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

