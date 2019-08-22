10 dead, 27 missing as rain batters SW China

The death toll has risen to 10 while 27 remained missing after heavy downpours and mudslides battered a county in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One missing person in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, was confirmed dead Thursday, according to the emergency management bureau of Aba.

As of Thursday afternoon, 27 people remained missing after seven were found earlier in the day, said the bureau.

The county police authorities have released names of the missing, calling on the public to offer clues to their whereabouts.

More than 47,000 tourists in the county have been evacuated to safe places as of Thursday, many of whom are children and the elderly.

"The government cares about us very much, and the rescue workers are working very hard, some of whom had not slept for two days," said Gou Daming, a 73-year-old evacuated tourist.

Areas of Wenchuan received precipitation of up to 65 mm on Tuesday, with eight towns being ravaged by flooding and mudslides.

The prefecture has sent 1,630 rescue workers to search for the missing and trapped people.

Over 90 percent of residents in Wenchuan were affected. More than 100,000 people require emergency evacuation and emergency life assistance.

Flooding and mudslides have damaged some roads and bridges, and destroyed and inundated over 2,200 houses. They also destroyed 115 km of drinking water pipes, disrupting supply to more than 58,000 people.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

