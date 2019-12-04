China to implement more policies to stabilize jobs amid growing pressure

China will implement more forceful policies to stabilize employment, state television CCTV said on Wednesday, citing a state cabinet meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

With China’s economic growth cooling to near 30-year lows and industrial profits shrinking, speculation is mounting that Beijing needs to roll out stimulus more quickly and more aggressively, even if it risks adding to a pile of debt.

