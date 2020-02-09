Air China cuts flights between China and U.S. due to coronavirus epidemic
State carrier Air China said late on Saturday it will “adjust” its flights between China and the United States due to the coronavirus epidemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.
A statement on the airline’s Weibo microblog showed that flights between Beijing and Washington, and Shenzhen and Los Angeles had been canceled.
China’s civil aviation authority last week urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes after more than 25,000 flights to and from or within China were axed because of plunging demand.
