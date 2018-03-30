Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US

The Czech authorities made a decision to extradite to the United States Russian national Yevgeny Nikulin, arrested in Prague in 2016 upon the request from Washington, TASS with reference to the Czech weekly Respekt announced on Friday.

According to the weekly, the extradition of the Russian citizen took place on Thursday night.

Reports on the Czech radio stations confirmed that Nikulin was sent to the United States on Thursday night and added that the Russian was flown on a specially provided aircraft from the US Department of Justice.

The press service of the Czech Foreign Ministry neither confirmed nor denied as of yet the reports on the extradition of the Russian national to the United States.

The Czech Republic’s authorities arrested Yevgeny Nikulin in the country’s capital on October 5, 2016 in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). A court in the US state of California charges Nikulin with hacking a number of US-based web sources.

