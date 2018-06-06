Europe seeks U.S. sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran

6 June 2018 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

European signatories to a nuclear deal with Iran have written to top U.S. officials to stress their commitment to upholding the pact, which Washington has quit, and to urge the United States to spare EU firms active in Iran from secondary sanctions, Reuters reports.

In a letter, dated June 4, European ministers from Germany, France and Britain singled out key areas they wanted exempted, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, automotive, civil aviation, infrastructure and banking.

“An Iranian withdrawal from the (nuclear agreement) would further unsettle a region where additional conflicts would be disastrous,” said the foreign and finance ministers and top EU diplomat in the letter to the U.S. Treasury Secretary and U.S. Secretary of State seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
NATO welcomes agreement between US, Turkey on Manbij
Turkey 16:39
EU warns UK-centered China import scam may shift to Europe's 'Silk Road'
Europe 15:32
Karasin: Convention on Caspian Sea to allow resolve many controversial issues
Russia 15:10
Russian envoy slams Iran deal pullout, noting US forfeits all rights under JCPOA
Russia 14:47
Blast at grain silo in eastern France leaves several injured
Europe 13:54
French minister: Iran's uranium enrichment plans are close to the 'red line'
Europe 12:50
EU lawmaker rules out 'mutual recognition' for UK financial firms
Europe 12:40
Is Sukhoi aircraft supplied to Iran safe enough? (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:32
Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island
US 11:42
EU should give due support, due attention to Azerbaijan: MEP
Politics 10:52
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:50
Oil prices rise amid Venezuela export concerns
Oil&Gas 09:47
Britain asks to join WTO procurement deal in latest Brexit step
Europe 09:44
China's ZTE signed preliminary agreement to lift U.S. ban
China 09:40
Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression'
Israel 09:35
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 09:07
Russia’s FSB border troops out from Armenia?
Commentary 5 June 22:16
Iranian startup designs practical kit for testing water quality
Society 5 June 21:58