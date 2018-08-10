Juncker sets condition for EU to buy more US LNG

10 August 2018 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

During the president of the European Commission's last visit to the US, the sides agreed that the EU would start importing more US-grown soybeans and LNG in exchange for Washington lifting its hefty tariffs, Sputnik reported.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker stated on August 9 that US liquefied natural gas (LNG) could play an important role on the European energy market, but noted that Washington must take certain steps for this to happen.

"The growing exports of US liquefied natural gas, if priced competitively, could play an increasing and strategic role in EU gas supply. But the US needs to play its role in doing away with red tape restrictions," Juncker said.

Juncker traveled to the US in July to discuss lifting the US tariffs on European goods. The sides agreed that in exchange for revoking tariffs, the EU will start importing more soybeans and LNG from the US.

Trump has expressed discontent over Europe filling its energy market with cheaper Russian gas instead of buying LNG from the US.

