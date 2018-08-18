Death toll from collapse of motorway bridge in Genoa rises to 43

18 August 2018 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

The number of victims of the recent collapse of a section of Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa increased to 43 people on Saturday, as one of those severely injured has passed away at a hospital, Sputnik reported citing RaiNews24.

According to the RaiNews24 broadcaster, a 36-year-old driver from Romania died at a hospital of San Martino in Genoa. Thus, nine people remain in hospitals, with eight of them in a serious condition.

A part of Ponte Morandi in the Italian northwestern city collapsed on Tuesday, with at least 30 cars plunging hundreds of feet to the ground. Death toll previously stood at 42 people, while 10 injured had been remaining in hospitals.

Italy declared a national mourning on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the state funeral of 18 people, including a nine-year-old boy, who died as a result of the motorway collapse, was held at one of the premises of the city's fairgrounds.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
Europe 20:45
Italy acts to revoke motorway concession after bridge collapse
Europe 17 August 22:48
5.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Italy
Europe 16 August 22:50
No Azerbaijanis among victims of bridge collapse in Italy’s Genoa
Society 14 August 18:43
TAP secures temporary removal of 446 olive trees in Italy
Oil&Gas 11 August 09:26
TAP secures temporary removal of 446 olive trees in Italy
Oil&Gas 8 August 13:32
Latest
Azerbaijani President congratulates new Pakistan's PM
Politics 23:00
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 22:59
Azerbaijani President expresses condolences on death of Kofi Annan
Politics 22:52
President Aliyev congratulates Turkish President
Politics 22:38
Putin says everything must be done for refugees to return to Syria
Russia 21:44
Winners of first day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 21:00
Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
Europe 20:45
Musk wants to exempt boring company from US tariffs targeting China
US 20:12
Putin flies from Austria to Germany to hold talks with Merkel
Russia 19:37