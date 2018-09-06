Britain and France agree a deal on scallop fishing

6 September 2018 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Britain and France have agreed a deal over scallop fishing in the English Channel after fishermen from both countries became embroiled in a spat at sea last month, Britain’s food and agriculture ministry said, Reuters reports.

French fishermen had accused the British of unfairly catching scallops in the Baie de Seine during the summer, when French boats were banned from doing so because of French regulations aimed at protecting shellfish stocks.

“The UK and French fishing industries and governments held constructive talks today about scallop fishing in the eastern Channel including Baie de Seine,” the governments of both countries said in a joint statement issued by Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

“An agreement on the principles of a deal has been reached.”

