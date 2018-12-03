Almost 50 policemen injured in protests in France's Toulouse - prefecture

At least 57 people, including 48 police officers, were injured during the riots caused by the "yellow vests" protests in the city of Toulouse in southwestern France, the prefecture said on Sunday according to Sputnik.

"This Saturday, December 1, serious incidents happened in the center of Toulouse as part of the unsanctioned rallies. The security forces were attacked by the demonstrators…. The last updated report indicates that 57 people were injured, including 48 police officers," the Haute-Garonne prefecture said in a statement.

Five out of 48 injured police officers were hospitalized, according to the statement.

The "yellow vests" protests, named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers, a yellow light-reflective vest, have been held in France since November 17. The demonstrators protest against the fuel prices increase.

In late 2017, the French government approved the decision to raise direct tax on diesel fuel, which is the most popular type of fuel in the country. The diesel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the gasoline prices have gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on his part, stressed, commenting on the protests, that the country's authorities would not revise their decision on fuel prices hike. He strongly condemned the violence and stressed that those responsible for it would be revealed and brought to justice.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news