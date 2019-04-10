Explosion in Czech town hall, no one injured: police

10 April 2019 01:23 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion rocked the town hall in Rymarov, east Czech Republic on Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police have detained a person who is now under investigation, said the Policie CR in a tweet.

"Moravian-Silesian Region: Police detained a person who is currently being examined in connection with the explosion, which took place around 5 pm today in the Rymarov Town Hall. At this point, police officers are conducting crime scene scans and tracking. There was no personal injury," tweeted the Policie CR.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku organized at very high level
Society 17 February 21:52
Czech Republic reports 31 flu deaths
Europe 13 February 01:59
Czech Republic reports 15 flu deaths
Other News 9 February 07:01
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Czech counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 17 October 2018 22:24
Czech pilot dies in ultralight plane crash
Europe 12 August 2018 07:29
Pilot seriously injured in glider crash in Czech
Europe 31 July 2018 22:30
Latest
Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White bloc neck and neck in first exit polls
Israel 00:23
Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 9 April 23:40
US Treasury Secretary says US preparing for 'hard Brexit'
US 9 April 23:13
Woman lived 99 years with organs in wrong place
US 9 April 22:17
Azerbaijan, Russia mull creation of joint test projects in tourism
Tourism 9 April 22:10
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 9 April 21:30
Foreign trips during Novruz down by 50% in Iran
Tourism 9 April 21:25
Iran fails to sell oil
Iran 9 April 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company transfers 1.43B cubic meters of gas to gas network
Business 9 April 21:24