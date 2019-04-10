Explosion in Czech town hall, no one injured: police

An explosion rocked the town hall in Rymarov, east Czech Republic on Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police have detained a person who is now under investigation, said the Policie CR in a tweet.

"Moravian-Silesian Region: Police detained a person who is currently being examined in connection with the explosion, which took place around 5 pm today in the Rymarov Town Hall. At this point, police officers are conducting crime scene scans and tracking. There was no personal injury," tweeted the Policie CR.

