Finnish Social Democrats on top in partial election result

15 April 2019 00:22 (UTC+04:00)

Finland’s leftist Social Democrats won a parliamentary election on Sunday by a slight margin with 18.9 percent of votes, partial results showed, amid mounting concern among voters over the future of the country’s expensive welfare system, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The center-right National Coalition of outgoing Finance Minister Petteri Orpo came in second, with 16.7 percent of the advance votes, after 47 percent of ballots were counted. The Centre Party of Prime Minister Juha Sipila scored third, with 15.5 percent.

If final results confirm the outcome, Social Democrat leader Antti Rinne could become Finland’s first leftist prime minister in two decades. But the process of putting together a coalition could be drawn out because a fragmented parliament.

Public broadcaster Yle is expected to publish its forecast of the final election result at 1830 GMT.

“For the first time in a long time, Social Democrats are the largest party,” Rinne, a 56-year-old former union leader, told reporters.

With the top contenders running close, the final results could still show another group winning and getting the first shot at forming a government.

A relatively strong showing by the nationalist Finns Party, which scored 15.4 percent, could further complicate coalition talks, with most party leaders ruling out any cooperation with them.

At the stake in the election is the future shape of Finland’s welfare system, a pillar of the Nordic social model, which the leftists want to preserve through tax hikes and the center-right wants to see streamlined because of rising costs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israelis go to polls in referendum on Netanyahu's record reign
Israel 9 April 08:49
Finnish minister threatened at rally, escapes unhurt
Europe 24 March 23:58
Finnish Foreign Minister attacked during election campaign - report
Europe 24 March 16:09
Finnish politicians distance themselves from commercial health care providers after gov't resigns
Europe 11 March 04:48
Turkmenistan preparing for additional parliamentary elections
Turkmenistan 6 March 12:11
Estonian Reform Party wins parliamentary election
Europe 4 March 07:55
Latest
Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: state media
Arab World 14 April 23:45
Turkmenistan publishes data on state budget execution
Finance 14 April 23:13
Egypt parliament's committee approved president's term extension - reports
Arab World 14 April 22:15
Sudan protesters demand immediate handover of power to civilian government under army protection
Arab World 14 April 21:36
Suspected of plotting terror attack detained in Belgium
Europe 14 April 20:50
Blast in East Afghanistan kills 7 children
Other News 14 April 20:31
Kazakh president Tokayev begins state visit to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 14 April 20:15
S. Korean president to visit 3 Central Asian countries this week
Other News 14 April 19:41
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 14 April 19:00