EU’s Juncker tells UK’s Johnson EU not going to revisit achieved deal on Brexit

The European Union is not going to revisit the agreement on the terms of Brexit reached by Theresa May’s government, TV channel Sky News reported on Thursday, disclosing the details of the telephone conversation between President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement that the TV channel has at its disposal, Juncker confirmed the EU’s position that the withdrawal deal is "the best and only agreement possible," noting that the EU is ready to cooperate with the UK to change the political declaration on future relations.

The president of the European Commission also congratulated Johnson on his accession as the British prime minister. "The two exchanged mobile phone numbers and agreed to remain in touch. President Juncker reiterated that the Commission remains available over the coming weeks should the United Kingdom wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail," the statement reads.

