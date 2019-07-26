EU’s Juncker tells UK’s Johnson EU not going to revisit achieved deal on Brexit

26 July 2019 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union is not going to revisit the agreement on the terms of Brexit reached by Theresa May’s government, TV channel Sky News reported on Thursday, disclosing the details of the telephone conversation between President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement that the TV channel has at its disposal, Juncker confirmed the EU’s position that the withdrawal deal is "the best and only agreement possible," noting that the EU is ready to cooperate with the UK to change the political declaration on future relations.

The president of the European Commission also congratulated Johnson on his accession as the British prime minister. "The two exchanged mobile phone numbers and agreed to remain in touch. President Juncker reiterated that the Commission remains available over the coming weeks should the United Kingdom wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail," the statement reads.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK PM Johnson tells ministers: we are all committed to leaving EU by October 31
Other News 25 July 13:49
President Aliyev congratulates new UK PM Johnson
Politics 25 July 12:55
Johnson promises UK exit from EU on October 31
Europe 25 July 00:33
Portugal will listen to new UK government, priority is to avoid hard Brexit
Other News 24 July 15:37
Boris Johnson to appoint his Brexit team
Other News 24 July 12:07
French minister tells Boris Johnson: don't ban our fishermen from your waters
Other News 24 July 12:02
Latest
North Korea says recent missile launch was ‘warning’ to ‘South Korean warmongers’
World 02:38
Palestinian authority decides to suspend all agreements signed with Israel
Other News 00:59
U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs
US 25 July 23:42
Yemeni Houthis carry out drone attacks on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 25 July 23:00
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Fire erupts at training ground storing ammunition in north-eastern Germany
Europe 25 July 21:35
Russian gymnast hopes to participate in more competitions in Baku
Society 25 July 20:52
Second day of EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions wraps up
Society 25 July 20:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Politics 25 July 20:31