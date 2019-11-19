Severe weather hits three Austrian states, one dead

Severe weather of rain and snowfall paralyses three Austrian states, with one man reported dead in a mudslide on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Parts of the Austrian states of Carinthia, East Tyrol and Salzburg have been in a state of emergency since Friday night due to severe snow and rainfall.

A 79-year-old man was dead after a mudslide hit him in the Carinthian ski resort of Bad Kleinkirchheim, while he was outside to check his water well, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

This is the first death reported after a sudden outbreak of extreme bad weather over the last few days.

People living on mountain inclines in the famous ski resorts Zell am See and Bad Hofgastein were ordered to stay in the upper levels of their homes facing the valley.

