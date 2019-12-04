Ecologists call on Spanish gov't to adopt new climate law

4 December 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

Spain's leading ecological organizations said on Tuesday that the adoption of a new law on "climate change and ecological transition" must be the first measure undertaken once a new government passes an investiture debate in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The leaders of the Spanish branches of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Greenpeace, SEO Birdlife, Ecologists in Action and Friends of the Earth presented their demand at a joint press conference held on the second day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP25, which opened here on Monday.

Their press conference also coincided with the first session of the Cortes (Spanish parliament) in the wake of the Nov. 10 general election.

That election once again left acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) well short of the 176 seats needed for a majority in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies (lower chamber of the Cortes).

Although the PSOE has reached an agreement with the left-wing Unidas Podemos party, Sanchez still needs to win the backing of at least two of Spain's smaller parties before he will be able to form a government.

"We ask for the formation of a government and a parliament and that the first thing it does is to pass a climate change law ... The government has to realize that the fight against climate change has to be a priority and the center of all of its policies," said Juan Carlos del Olmo, general secretary of the Spanish branch of the WWF.

Del Olmo said that combating climate change was "a call to be responsible" and not an issue that Spain's divided political parties should use to score political points.

"This is a moment for all of the parties to reach an agreement," he said.

Paco Segura, coordinator of Ecologists in Action, stressed the need to move towards a sustainable transport policy given that transport "produces the the largest amount of greenhouse gases in Spain."

"We need non-motorized mobility, fewer planes, fewer cars and to start abandoning fossil fuels," Segura said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan’s cities become members of International network of silk producing cities
Business 25 November 18:11
Spanish company plans to build plant in Uzbekistan
Business 25 November 13:34
Spanish police intercept suspected drug sub off Galicia: official
Europe 25 November 01:29
Two people killed in small airplane crash in Spain's Toledo province
Europe 25 November 00:41
Kazakhstan to match emissions to environment to European volume (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18 November 11:54
Spanish king pays courtesy visit to Raul Castro
Europe 15 November 22:33
Latest
France fights back over U.S. tariff threat to champagne, cheese
Europe 04:53
Ireland's November jobless rate remains at 3-year low of 4.8 pct
Europe 03:45
Kenya mulls human-wildlife conflict compensation insurance scheme
Other News 02:57
Chinese envoy urges int'l community to support inclusive political dialogue in Iraq
China 02:15
Qatari emir receives invitation from Saudi king to attend GCC summit in Riyadh
Arab World 01:39
5 rockets hit airbase housing U.S. troops in Iraq
Arab World 00:57
Death toll of Tunisia bus accident rises to 27
Other News 00:23
Brunei fears the increasing threat of HIV
Other News 3 December 23:53
At least 14 die in a jeep accident in Nepal's western Baglung district
Other News 3 December 23:18