In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

1 January 2020 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Francis, in his first message of the new year, denounced on Wednesday the use and abuse of women in modern society, and called for an end to the exploitation of the female body, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking in a packed St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope also defended women’s rights to migrate in search of a better future for their children and condemned those who only thought about economic growth rather than the well-being of others.

“All violence inflicted on women is a desecration of God,” the pope said in his homily.

“How often is a woman’s body sacrificed on the profane altar of advertising, profit, pornography, exploited as a surface to be used,” he said, adding that the female body “must be freed from consumerism, it must be respected and honored.”

The pope has regularly sought to defend women’s rights during his pontificate and in April told the Roman Catholic Church it had to acknowledge a history of male domination and sexual abuse of women.

“We can understand our level of humanity by the way we treat a woman’s body,” he said on Wednesday.

He also used his homily to address another theme close to his heart, immigration, saying women who moved abroad to provide for their children should be honored and not scorned.

“Today even motherhood is humiliated, because the only growth that interests us is economic growth,” he said.

“There are mothers, who risk perilous journeys to desperately try to give the fruit of the womb a better future and are judged to be redundant by people whose bellies are full of things, but whose hearts are empty of love.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros
World 24 November 2019 20:01
Anti-nuclear Pope Francis to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Japan trip
Other News 21 November 2019 08:29
Pope Francis's envoy tells Syria's Assad of concern for Idlib's civilians
Other News 22 July 2019 13:47
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva sends letter of congratulation to Pope Francis
Politics 13 March 2019 21:35
President Aliyev congratulates Pope Francis
Politics 13 March 2019 09:29
Pope says he found 'good will' from UAE leaders to seek peace in Yemen
World 6 February 2019 00:46
Latest
Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march
Other News 12:39
President Ilham Aliyev: The vast majority of world community supports Azerbaijan
Politics 11:45
Azerbaijan’s president: 2019 will go down in history as a year of in-depth reforms
Politics 11:42
President: We are redrawing the energy and transport map of Europe and Eurasia
Politics 11:40
Over 200 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey
Turkey 11:40
Turkmenistan's bank introduces internet banking services
Finance 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev: I am convinced that our consistent and thought-out policy will lead to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 11:37
Iran holds opening ceremony of Golshahr-Hashtgerd express electric train line
Transport 11:29
Bank lending up in Azerbaijani economic regions
Finance 11:07