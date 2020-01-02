Austrian Greens, Conservatives reach coalition agreement

2 January 2020 02:19 (UTC+04:00)

On Wednesday, after final discussions with the opposition Greens party, it was reported that both parties had reached a coalition deal, Reuters said, citing a spokesperson for the Greens, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Austria on 29 September. According to final data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kurz’s party won with 37.5 percent of the vote. Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country’s parliament, Kurz announced on 11 November that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in fourth place with a record of 13.9 percent of the vote.

It will reportedly mark the first time that the Green party has been in power, after Kurz's alliance collapsed in a political scandal - dubbed by media 'Ibiza scandal' - which triggered the snap elections in September 2019.

In May, then vice-chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, was forced to resign from both posts due to a leaked 2017 video featuring him discussing a deal with an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch at a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza. The woman was later revealed to be a Bosnian student who was paid for the setup.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rescuers comb Austrian, Swiss avalanches in case of victims
Europe 27 December 2019 01:28
Georgia, Austria step up cooperation in transport, communications
Business 22 December 2019 15:20
NEVASCO eyes to introduce air quality monitoring in major Kazakhstan's cities (Exclusive)
Business 21 December 2019 09:05
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17 December 2019 17:47
NEVASCO eyes to introduce air quality monitoring in major Kazakhstan's cities (Exclusive)
Business 12 December 2019 16:58
US technologies to improve irrigation efficiency in Kazakhstan
Business 10 December 2019 12:53
Latest
Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight
Other News 01:25
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he'll seek parliamentary immunity
Israel 00:45
About 400 people arrested in Hong Kong during protest
China 1 January 23:59
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Tunisia's designated PM says he has formed a government
Arab World 1 January 22:16
More than 20 dead, many displaced after violence in Sudan's West Darfur
World 1 January 21:39
U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement
Arab World 1 January 20:46
Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea
Other News 1 January 20:03
President: The Azerbaijani government is always with citizens
Politics 1 January 19:15