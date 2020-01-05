Austrian Foreign Ministry announces fighting cyberattack, potentially from state actor

5 January 2020 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has been the target of a cyberattack, which it is currently fighting, and it cannot be ruled out that a state actor was behind the attack, the ministry announced in a joint statement with the Ministry of the Interior, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Based on the attack’s nature and severity, it cannot be ruled out that it is a targeted attack by a state actor," the statement read.

Other European states have been the target of similar attacks, the statement also said.

The attack came in the immediate aftermath of a coalition deal reached between former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party and the Green Party to form a new government. Austria's previous government collapsed in May following a corruption scandal that implicated the Freedom Party of Austria, Kurz's previous coalition partner.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Austria's conservatives, Greens to form coalition gov't
Europe 2 January 22:23
Austrian Greens, Conservatives reach coalition agreement
Europe 2 January 02:19
Rescuers comb Austrian, Swiss avalanches in case of victims
Europe 27 December 2019 01:28
Georgia, Austria step up cooperation in transport, communications
Business 22 December 2019 15:20
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17 December 2019 17:47
Turkmenistan, Austria held business negotiations
Turkmenistan 6 December 2019 17:09
Latest
4 illegal immigrants killed in boat crash off western Turkey
Turkey 19:55
Iraqi parliament asks gov't to end presence of foreign forces in Iraq
Other News 19:21
Iran to decide on fifth step to reduce JCPOA commitments tonight
Nuclear Program 18:47
Death toll of Indonesian capital floods climbs to 60, search for missing persons persists
Other News 17:48
394 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Society 17:21
Two precinct election commissions dissolved in Azerbaijan
Society 17:15
Voting results annulled at two polling stations during municipal elections
Society 17:04
EU's Borrell invites Iran's foreign affairs minister to Brussels
Europe 16:35
Unemployment rate drops in Iran
Business 16:00