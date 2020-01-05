Austrian Foreign Ministry announces fighting cyberattack, potentially from state actor

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has been the target of a cyberattack, which it is currently fighting, and it cannot be ruled out that a state actor was behind the attack, the ministry announced in a joint statement with the Ministry of the Interior, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Based on the attack’s nature and severity, it cannot be ruled out that it is a targeted attack by a state actor," the statement read.

Other European states have been the target of similar attacks, the statement also said.

The attack came in the immediate aftermath of a coalition deal reached between former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party and the Green Party to form a new government. Austria's previous government collapsed in May following a corruption scandal that implicated the Freedom Party of Austria, Kurz's previous coalition partner.

