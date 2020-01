Austria to collaborate with EU partners on Huawei 5G decision

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did not rule out deploying Huawei Technologies equipment in his country’s future 5G networks on Monday but said the country would coordinate its decisions with European Union partners, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Kurz told a news conference in Vienna that the most important issues with regard to the expansion of the 5G network were ensuring security and preventing an unilateral dependence on a supplier.

“We want to be technology-neutral and at the same time guarantee maximum safety,” Kurz said when asked about the government’s stance regarding the Chinese supplier, adding: “We are in close coordination with our European partners and also with the European Commission.”

