Poland signs contract to purchase 32 F-35 fighter jets

31 January 2020 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed on Friday a deal with the U.S. producer Lockheed Martin to purchase 32 F-35 fighter jets as part of a plan to modernize the Polish army, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The signing ceremony, attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, took place in Deblin, central-eastern Poland.

The purchase would cost Poland 4.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to the government.

Lockheed Martin announced that the first planes will be delivered in 2024, with further deliveries in 2026 and 2030.

