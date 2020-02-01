UK officially leaves EU after 47 years of European membership

1 February 2020 03:41 (UTC+04:00)

After 47 years of European membership, the United Kingdom officially withdrew from the European Union at 23:00 GMT, Trend reports citing TASS.

The withdrawal, known as Brexit, was initiated after Britons voted to quit the European Union during the 2016 referendum. The margin was 1.3 million votes (52% versus 48%).

Earlier in the day, the flag of the United Kingdom has been removed from the building of the EU Council. The video of the flag being removed was released via the Council’s official Twitter shortly before midnight.

"The UK flag is removed from the EU Council building in Brussels as the country leaves the EU at midnight," the EU Council said in a Twitter post.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union. Brexit took place at 23:00 GMT, or 00:00 CET. An hour before this turning point in the UK’s political history, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an ardent Brexit supporter, delivered his address to the nation.

After January 31, the UK and the EU enter a transition period meant to maintain the existing state of affairs, particularly on trade and tariffs, while the two sides are negotiating a deal on future trading relations. The transition period is scheduled to end on December 31, 2020. London is also obliged to continue paying membership fees to the EU budget until the end of 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MFA: Work continues on agreement on future Azerbaijan-UK bilateral relations
Politics 31 January 21:02
EU to check UK market rules for compliance after Brexit
Europe 31 January 14:01
UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China
Europe 30 January 12:08
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 30 January 08:01
British car production falls at quickest pace since recession
Europe 30 January 04:29
Wind, water account for major part of renewable electricity in EU
Oil&Gas 29 January 19:36
Latest
Wuhan coronavirus death toll rises to 258 in China with 45 new fatalities
China 04:24
US declares coronavirus a public health emergency, bans entry of people who could transmit it
US 03:14
Germany confirms seventh coronavirus case
Europe 02:27
Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations
World 01:44
Trump loosens Obama-era restrictions on military use of land mines
US 01:01
Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus
China 00:15
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 31 January 23:39
Russia reports first coronavirus cases, restricts China air travel
Russia 31 January 23:12
U.S. travel to Brazil jumps 39% with visa waiver
US 31 January 22:33