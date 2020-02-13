Five wounded in shooting spree in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

At least five people have been injured in a shooting incident in the town of Plochingen in Germany's state of Baden-Württemberg, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Police said on Twitter they have detained one of the suspected attackers and continue the operation to find the others.

​Earlier, police said they were looking for three suspects who were involved in the incident.

​According to preliminary information, a knife was also used during the incident, the police added.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area near the train station while the police operation is underway.