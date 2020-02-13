Five wounded in shooting spree in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
At least five people have been injured in a shooting incident in the town of Plochingen in Germany's state of Baden-Württemberg, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
Police said on Twitter they have detained one of the suspected attackers and continue the operation to find the others.
Earlier, police said they were looking for three suspects who were involved in the incident.
According to preliminary information, a knife was also used during the incident, the police added.
Residents have been advised to avoid the area near the train station while the police operation is underway.
