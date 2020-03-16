Two-week quarantinue declared in Czech Republic over coronavirus outbreak

The Czech Republic's government has decided to impose a two-week quarantine in the country until 6am local time on March 24, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have made a decision to limit the free movement of people in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus [in the Czech Republic]," Babis said.

Elections to the Czech Republic's Senate (upper house of parliament) will be postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and quarantine.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.