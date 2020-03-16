German state to stop air travel
The southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg will halt air travel in coming days due to the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government is looking into exceptions for air freight, he added.
Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to some of Germany’s largest companies, is among the hardest-hit German states and is home to Stuttgart and Karlsruhe airports.
Focus Online earlier reported the state is aiming to stop flight operations at its airports.
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates 840,000 manat for improvement of water supply in 6 residential areas in Jalilabad
Turkmen composition of intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation with Azerbaijan approved
Titles of 212 Azerbaijani settlements armenized in occupied territory of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh