France reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 860
French health authorities reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 860 or an increase of 28%, with the toll rising more sharply than the last three days as the country is about to enter its second week of lockdown, Trend reports citing Reuters.
During a press conference, Health Minister Olivier Veran added the number of cases had risen to 19,856, which is a rise of about 20% in 24 hours.
Veran said 2,082 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 19% compared to Sunday, another increase compared to the last three official tallies
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva donates her annual salary to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
Latest
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva donates her annual salary to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
Azerbaijani MFA makes statement in reaction to so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s Abkhazia