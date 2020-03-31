Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval

Norway’s planned government credit guarantee for airlines can be implemented immediately after it received a green light by the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA), the Industry Ministry and ESA said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The guarantees, worth up to 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($574 million), will be given primarily to Norwegian Air, SAS and local carrier Wideroe to help alleviate the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Norwegian Air, which could get up to 3 billion, must first meet a range of conditions, including that financial creditors would not be paid while financial guarantees are in place.