Britain secured 25 million protective gowns from China
Britain has secured 25 million protective gowns from China and is working across the globe to secure more supplies of medical clothing after some hospitals warned they were running dangerously low, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government has also said it is expecting 400,000 gowns to arrive from Turkey, protective clothing worn by medics to shield them from the virus in hospitals.
“We’ve secured 25 million gowns from China, those will be coming in,” he told LBC Radio. “We’re working across the globe to get supplies.”
Latest
So-called "presidential election" in Nagorno-Karabakh is a clear violation of international law: Turkish expert
President Ilham Aliyev: In current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal
President Ilham Aliyev: For two months, state should pay 190 manats a month not to 200,000, but 600,000 people
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy OJSC (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Main priorities for us during pandemic are people's health, their social protection and growth of economic activity in accordance with situation